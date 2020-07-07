Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Aditya Dash, a noted motivational speaker and social worker of Odisha was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on Tuesday.

A team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered his body from the railway track and sent it for post-mortem. They also have begun a probe into the incident.

With over 81,000 followers, Dash was one of the known motivational speakers in Odisha and was very active on the Facebook.

This apart, he was running an old-age home and was doing social services through an NGO namely ‘People For Seva’.

Aditya had married on June 9, 2020.

Incidentally, his last post on the Facebook was regarding death.