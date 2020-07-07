Motivational speaker Aditya Dash found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha

Motivational speaker Aditya Dash found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Aditya Dash, a noted motivational speaker and social worker of Odisha was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on Tuesday.

A team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered his body from the railway track and sent it for post-mortem. They also have begun a probe into the incident.

With over 81,000 followers, Dash was one of the known motivational speakers in Odisha and was very active on the Facebook.

This apart, he was running an old-age home and was doing social services through an NGO namely ‘People For Seva’.

Aditya had married on June 9, 2020.

Incidentally, his last post on the Facebook was regarding death.

Motivational speaker Aditya Dash found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha

You might also like
State

All urban areas in Ganjam district to be shut down for 5 days

State

Syllabus for students to be rationalised up to 30%: HRD Minister

State

217 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

34 more residents of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.