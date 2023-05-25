Mother, step father convicted for murder of minor girl in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: A Court in Balasore convicted the biological mother and stepfather of a minor girl in Balasore of Odisha on Thursday and awarded them life imprisonment. The Court also ordered both of them to pay a fine of Rs 5000 each and in case the fine amount is not paid, they shall have to undergo six months of additional jail term.

The accused persons convicted today have been identified as Baby Biwi and Abdul Rahim.

As per reports, in a shocking incident, the biological mother of the girl and her second husband killed the 13-year-old girl in 2022. Later, the deceased girl’s biological father Sheikh Qutbuddin lodged a complaint on 28, June 2022 about the murder at the Town Police Station in Balasore.

Accordingly, the case was under trial in the Court. Today, the Court issued the order in this matter and convicted the couple with life imprisonment. On behalf of the State of Odisha, Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda was conducting the case.

