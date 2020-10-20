Mother and 3-yr-old son run over by truck in Odisha’s Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a woman and her three-year-old son were killed after they were run over by a speeding truck near Padiabahal on Sambalpur-Deogarh road on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Ahladini Meher and her son Priyanshu Meher of Badtorang village in Sambalpur.

Sources said, both mother and son were hit by a speeding truck while they were crossing the road and died on the spot.

Later, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

