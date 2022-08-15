Mother-Son Duo found hanging from tree in Nuapada
Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, a mother and son in Badi village under Khariar police limits of Nuapada block were found hanging from a tree on Monday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Gayatri Khamari and Asish Khamri, son of Late Hari Khamari.
Report says, the locals spotted the mother-son duo hanging from a tree near a canal in the morning. The exact reason for committing suicide is still unknown.
On being informed, Khariar police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.