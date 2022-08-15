image credit: siasat.com

Mother-Son Duo found hanging from tree in Nuapada

By WCE 1 70 0

Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, a mother and son in Badi village under Khariar police limits of Nuapada block were found hanging from a tree on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri Khamari and Asish Khamri, son of Late Hari Khamari.

Report says, the locals spotted the mother-son duo hanging from a tree near a canal in the morning. The exact reason for committing suicide is still unknown.

On being informed, Khariar police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Medium-Scale Flood Likely In Mahanadi: Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra

State

Flood Water flows 2ft over Hulhula Bridge, road communication disrupted

State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Static In Bhubaneswar Today

State

76th Independence Day: CM Naveen Patnaik hoists national flag in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.