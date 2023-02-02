Mother-son duo die in road accident in Odisha

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a mother-son duo has been killed in front of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur of Ganjam.

According to reports, the accident has taken place near the front gate of the MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. A car allegedly hit the scooter in which the mother-son duo were travelling.

The deceased mother has been identified as Sita Amma and son as Ramachandra Patra. The deceased duo were living in Brahampur Ankuli area.

According to reports, the mother and son were leaving MKCG Medical Center on their scooter when a car hit them right in front of the gate. The impact was so massive that the road divider has also been damaged.

Both the mother and son were seriously injured in the accident and were admitted to MKCG. After some time the doctor declared both of them dead. The police arrived and seized both the vehicles and are continuing the investigation.