Mother of Martyred Jawan passes away in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, the mother of martyred Jawan died days after she lost her son in naxal attack in Anandapur area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the deceased, one Sundari Khuntia was critically sick after her son CRPF Jawan Sushant Khuntia martyred in a naxal attack in Jharkhand on August 11. The relatives of Sundari admitted her to the hospital. However, she passed away on Friday evening.

A pal of gloom has descended in the whole area following the demise of the martyred Jawan Sushanta Khuntia’s mother.

Sundari Khuntia was the wife of Atul Khuntia who passed away in 2020. Later this year, their son Prashant passed away due to cancer. And a few days after that, the eldest son Satya Khuntia also died. Now the younger son Sushant also left forever.