Mother monkey roams on road holding dead body of its baby: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: May it be an animal or a human, a mother is always full of emotions for her kid. This can be felt from a video that has gone viral. This is all about a mother monkey who is wandering in the street holding the dead body of its baby monkey and roaming here and there.

As seen in the video the monkey is wandering on the road holding its baby close to its body. Anybody seeing the monkey is going emotional. As per locals the baby monkey succumbed to the injury that it sustained after getting hit by a running vehicle on the road.

As per reports, this scene was witnessed in the Banspal area in Keonjhar district. As per locals the monkey is wandering along with its baby since last five days.

Irony is that sometimes we are coming across news where unidentified mothers are leaving there new born or dead babies on the road. However, in this case the monkey has proved that she is full of love and affection for her kid even if it is dead.

