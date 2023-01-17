Mother kills son in Cuttack: Police arrests husband

Cuttack: In the shocking case of a mother killing her son in Cuttack and then committing suicide, the police has arrested the husband of the deceased on Tuesday.

The husband of the deceased has been arrested on the allegation that he used to physically abuse the deceased identified as Shilpi on a regular basis.

It is noteworthy that, a mother-son duo had been found dead in Cuttack city of Odisha on Monday afternoon. The bodies of the woman and her son were found in a house at Sriramnagar area under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack.

According to reports, the body of the woman was found hanging inside the house whereas the body of her two-year-old son was found with his throat slit.

It was later found that the minor boy was the step son of the deceased woman. It is suspected that the woman Shilpi Das, committed suicide after killing her stepson.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that there was some disagreement between Shilpi and her husband.

It is worth mentioning that the husband identified as Santosh Khuntia works in a private company at Salepur. The couple had got married around 11 months back.

The deceased woman’s parents, have alleged that Santosh used to physically abuse their daughter on a regular basis.

On the other hand the husband and his family have alleged that Shilpi used to ill treat them and used to pressurize Santosh to leave his parents.

Sources in the police have said that a proper investigation will be done in the matter and only then will the truth behind the tragic incident shall be revealed.

It is worth noting that, the deceased had also written a letter to her sister and a post on facebook saying, ‘I Quit’ before committing suicide.

The police has arrested the husband of the deceased on Tuesday and shall forward him to the Court on urgent basis.

Investigation in the case is still underway.