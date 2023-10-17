Mother kills 4-year-old child in Baliguda of Odisha

Baliguda: In a shocking incident, a mother has killed her 4-year-old child in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Gutinga area under Sarangad police station limits. According to available reports, a mother has killed her own four-year-old baby girl and has thrown her in the jungle.

It is believed that the woman had gone away to her maternal house with her child since the past three days.

It is worth mentioning that since the baby girl could not be found, her maternal grandfather filled a written complaint in this regard.

The police then arrested the mother in this regard and questioned her. She agreed that she had killed her daughter and buried her in the forest.

The police then went to the forest and exhumed the body of the baby girl from the spot said by her mother. The police is further investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports are awaited in this regard.