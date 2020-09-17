Mother Killed By 2 Minor Sons In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a horrifying incident, a woman was beaten to death by her two minor sons in an apartment under Airfield police station limits in Odisha’s capital today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Binodini Mishra.

According to sources, Binodini had extra-marital affair and use to hit her minor sons aged 15 and 12 in a drunk condition.

Yesterday night, there was a heated exchange of words between the two minor sons and their mother. Following which they attacked their mother with an iron road and she sustained grievous injuries.

Later, they called up their neighbour and asked them to shift their mother to the hospital. When the neighbour reached the spot, Binodini had already succumbed to the injuries.

On being informed, Airfield police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The cops also detained the two accused for interrogation and the investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

 

