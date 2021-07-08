Mother, disabled son electrocuted to death in Odisha

Rairakhol: In a tragic incident, a mother-son duo died after receiving an electric shock from a table fan at their house in Barabanka village under Charmal police limits of Rairakhol.

The deceased woman has been identified as Yashoda Sahoo (65) and disabled son Sushant Sahoo( 28) died due to electric shock.

Sources says, Sushant tried to position the table fan towards him and received a shock. In order to save him, Yashoda rushed to save him received an electric shock too and both died on the spot.

Later, on being informed the Charmal police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

 

