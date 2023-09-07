Mother dies while taking son for treatment in Balasore of Odisha

Jaleswar: In a heart-rendering incident, a mother allegedly died of heart attack while taking her sick son to the hospital in Balasore of Odisha. The shocking incident has taken place at Hatigarh village government community health center (CHC) in Jaleswar block of Balasore district, said reliable reports.

According to available information, Salman Murmu the son of Maien Murmu of Rangamatia village under Raibania police station, was taken to Main Hatigarh Community Health Center (CHC) last night as he was down with severe diarrhea.

However it is worth mentioning that, all off a sudden while the doctor was treating Salmon his mother felt severe pain in her chest and collapsed all of a sudden. The doctor immediately attended to her but in vain. Furthermore, she could not be revieved by the doctor, the doctors said that the reason of death was a sudden cadiac arrest, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the woman died on the spot. This matter was so shocking that it spread by the word of mouth to far and wild. A pal of gloom has descended upon the village following the tragic incident, said reports.

The doctor attending the woman has said that such instances of sudden heart attack have become common these days. He further added that, if a person suffers such a massive cardiac arrest he or she may die in a matter of few minutes.