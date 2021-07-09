Mother dies of snakebite while rescuing her baby in Jajpur

Jajpur: A woman died after being bitten by a venomous snake while she was trying to save her baby from the snake at Deulabada village under Dasrathpur block in Jajpur district today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Priyadarshini Rout.

Sources says, Priyadarshini’s newborn boy was sleeping on the floor of her house in the morning while she was handling her household chores. Meanwhile, when she came to look at her baby, she noticed that a snake was crawling towards her baby.

On noticing that, Priyadarshini picked up the snake by its tail and tried to throw it away. However, she was bitten on the hand by the poisonous snake.

She was immediately rushed to the Jajpur headquarters hospital for medical treatment, but she took her last breath on her way to the hospital.

A pall of gloom descended in the village following the death of Priyadarshini, who sacrificed her life for the newborn baby.