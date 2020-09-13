Keonjhar: A girl and her mother have allegedly been brutally murdered in Champua block of Keonjhar disstrict in Odisha, a pall of gloom descended upon the village after the incident came to light.

The incident occurred late last night when a few miscreants entered their home in Dhaladihi village under Champua police station. The deceased have been identified as Saraswati Munda (35) and her daughter Laxmi Munda.

On being informed the police reached the spot and started a probe. The reason behind the killings however is yet to be ascertained.