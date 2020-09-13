Mother and Daughter Killed Odisha
Representative Image

Mother-Daughter Duo Killed In Odisha’s Keonjhar, Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A girl and her mother have allegedly been brutally murdered in  Champua block of Keonjhar disstrict in Odisha, a pall of gloom descended upon the village after the incident came to light.

The incident occurred late last night when a few miscreants entered their home in Dhaladihi village under Champua police station. The deceased have been identified as Saraswati Munda (35) and her daughter Laxmi Munda.

On being informed the police  reached the spot and started a probe. The reason behind the killings however is yet to be ascertained.

 

