Mother, Daughter critical after roof collapse in Bolangir

Bolangir: Two members of the family sustained critical injuries after the roof of the house collapsed in Municipality colony of Ragudipada in Bolangir district last night.

The injured mother-daughter identified as Gayatri Kumbhar and Arati.

Report says, Arati was feeding mother Gayatri when all of a sudden roof of the house collapses and fell on their head. Following which both sustained injuries.

Both of them were immediately rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical Collage and Hospital in Bolangir for medical treament. After Gayatri’s health condition deteriorated she was shifted to Burla Medical & Hospital.