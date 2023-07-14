Mother cat refuses to let go of dead kitten in Odisha’s Kendrapara, watch

Kendrapara: Netizens have been left devastated by a video showing a distraught mother cat clinging to her deceased kitten. The kitten reportedly was killed after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the road.

This unfortunate incident took place on the main road near the Maa Tarini temple in Rajanagar area of Kendrapara district in Odisha. The emotional scene of the mother cat refusing to leave its kitten back has been recorded as a video.

As we can see in the video, the body of the kitten is lying on the road in a pool of blood. And the mother cat is sitting next to the body of the kitten crying and trying to wake up the deceased younger one.

After experiencing loss, our companion animals can experience grief just as humans do. When mothers see their children in danger they can go to any extent to save them. While doing this, the mother even does not hesitate to sacrifice her own life. Such heart wrenching scenes are tough to be expressed in words. However, such a heart breaking scene has now come to light in Odisha.

Had the culprit driven a bit more carefully, this innocent creature might not have died, or the mother cat might not have lost her kitten. So, while driving on the road, please keep an eye on the innocent animals because it is our duty to take care of them, lamented a local man.

