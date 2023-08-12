Mother and son die due to snake bite in Rayagada of Odisha

Rayagada: A mother and her son died after getting bit by a venomous snake. The incident took place during the late hours of last night. The tragic incident took place at a house in Sipijode village within the Talajhiri village in Kashipur block of the district.

The mother and son have been identified as Brinda and Kailash. Reportedly, they had gone to sleep after dinner when the venomous snake bit them.

They were taken to Kashipur Community Health Centre where Kailash was declared dead. Brinda was shifted to the District hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.