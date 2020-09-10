Mother and Son Charred To Death After Looters Set House On Fire In Odisha

Anandapur: A woman and her son were allegedly set on fire by some looters at Kaligaon village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Janjali Jena and Banmali Jena.

Sources said, the duo were staying at an abandoned house in the village as they were very poor. Some unidentified looters after looting a shop, set the house on fire which was closeby and locked the door from outside.

Both the mother and son were burnt alive and succumed .

Later, on being informed, Nandipada police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the incident.