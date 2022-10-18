Mother, 8-month-baby electrocuted to death in Bargarh

Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a mother and her 8-month-baby boy was electrocuted to death in their house in Burkel village under Padmapur block here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Bag (32) and the infant as Gaurav of the district.

As per reports from the victim’s family members, an electric wire had gotten intact with an almirah, as the electric wire was chewed by a mouse.

Later, Anjali while carrying her baby on her hip touched the almirah to open it, she got an electric shock as the wire was in contact with the almirah.

As a result, Anjali along with her baby received a deadly shock and collapsed on the spot, said sources.

Further reports also said that, there was nobody present in the home except Anjali’s mother-in-law as she was present in the backyard of their house while the incident took place.

Soon, Anjali’s mother-in-law reached that spot and found the lifeless body of Anjali and her son.

She suddenly called an ambulance and rushed the duo to the hospital. However, they were declared dead by the doctors.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following the uncertain death of the mother and infant son.