Bhubaneswar: Most Wanted ATM Fraudster Sambhav Acharya and six others were arrested by special squad of the Commissionerate Police .

The cops also seized some 42,000 cash from his possession.

Sambhav Acharya, is wanted in over 30 theft cases. Several cases are pending against him in various police stations in Pune and Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, he was arrested by the special squad of the Commissionerate Police when he had come to watch Bahubali- 2 movie in Bhubaneswar.