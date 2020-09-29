Most Wanted ATM Looter Sambhav Acharya Arrested in Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Most Wanted ATM Fraudster Sambhav Acharya and six others were arrested by special squad of the  Commissionerate Police .

The cops also seized some 42,000 cash  from his possession.

Related News

Odisha Human Rights Commission To Remain Closed Till Sept 30

Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar to reopen from…

+3 cut off marks for Degree Colleges in Odisha for 2020-21…

Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar cross 20,000 mark with 326 new…

Sambhav Acharya, is wanted in over 30 theft cases. Several cases are pending against him in various police stations in Pune and Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, he was arrested by the special squad of the Commissionerate Police when he had come to watch Bahubali- 2 movie  in Bhubaneswar.

 

You might also like
State

Orissa High Court To Hear Plea On School Fees Reduction Today

State

Chain Snatching Incident Caught on CCTV in Odisha’s Khordha

State

BJD to form panel to study new farm laws

State

Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly begins from today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7