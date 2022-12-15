Mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar, BMC to deploy drones!

The BMC has decided in a high-level meeting that it will deploy drones to tackle the mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
mosquito menace in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The issue of mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar has been addressed today (on Thursday) by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Drones will be involved in mosquito control in impassable, unused swampy areas with no roads or places with no accessibility.

The drones will be used to spray chemical in the inaccessible areas of the city, informed the BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange

The BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange further added that, the number of mosquito smog vehicles will be increased.

He further said that, grass and bush cutting team will be increased. It is further worth mentioning that, the technical team will conduct a survey in the areas with high mosquito breeding.

