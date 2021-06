Mortal remains of Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi reaches Cuttack, last rites to be conducted today

Cuttack: The mortal remains of Odisha Vigilance director Debasis Panigrahi, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, reached Cuttack.

The last rites will be performed at Khannagar crematorium in Cuttack city on Saturday.

The IPS officer was airlifted to Medica Super Speciality Hospital in Kolkata on June 8 for advanced medical treatment after his condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack for the deadly virus Covid.