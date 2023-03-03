Mortal remains of Pintu Nanda consigned to flames

Puri: The mortal remains of Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda was consigned to flames at Swargadwara in Puri district of Odisha on Friday.

The last rites of Pintu Nanda, were performed at Swargadwar crematorium in Puri in the afternoon. Nanda passed away while undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments in a Hyderabad-based private hospital.

The mortal remains of Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday from Hyderabad.

Several people including Pintu Nanda’s family, friends and large number of fans were seen at the airport. Some Ollywood actors also paid their tributes.

It is to be noted here that Pintu Nanda breathed his last on late Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospital. The actor was suffering from liver cirrhosis. He died at the age of 45.

According to reports, Pintu Nanda’s body was taken to Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar. In the morning, it was taken to the club where he often visited and then to his residence where people paid their last respects.