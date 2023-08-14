Mortal remains of Odia soldier Jawan Nilanchal Patel consigned to flames

Bargarh: The mortal remains of Assam Rifles jawan Nilanchal Patel, who was killed on duty following an accident in Manipur, was consigned to flames at his native Baghapali village of Bargarh district today.

After, the jawan’s body reached the Bargarh district; it was first taken to Bargarh district collector’s office where the officials paid floral tributes.

Later, thousands of local people paid their last respect to the martyred jawan after his body arrived at Baghapali village.

His last rites were performed at the cremation ground with full state honours amid the chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Matram.”

It is to be noted here that the Assam Rifles jawan was martyred after a patrolling van he was travelling in met with an accident in Manipur on Friday.