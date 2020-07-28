Mortal Remains Of Odia Actress Deepa Sahu Consigned To Flames

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: The mortal remains of actress Deepa Sahu were consigned to flames here at Baliamba village  as Ollywood fraternity and his fans bid a tearful adieu to the actress.

She is survived by husband Manindra Dutta and a daughter.

Many from the film fraternity expressed their condolence on the death of album queen Deepa.

Deepa has a number of hit Odia music albums to her credit. Besides, she acted in a number of Odia TV serial and in some Odia films.

The Odia actress rose to fame in late 90s with several hit albums. She had debuted in Ollywood with Odia film Nari Akhire Niyan.

As per reports, the 35 years old actress Deepa had been diagnosed with cancer six years ago. Since then she was fighting successfully with the deadly disease.

Last month she was admitted to the hospital after her condition went critical.

You might also like
State

Honour killing in Bhubaneswar! Police begins probe

State

Odisha: Woman Killed After being Hit By Crane In Cuttack

State

Kalahandi district collector orders all medical shops to keep a record of people with…

State

UNICEF propagates Odia actor Sabyasachi’s appeal against COVID 19 stigma

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.