Dhenkanal: The mortal remains of actress Deepa Sahu were consigned to flames here at Baliamba village as Ollywood fraternity and his fans bid a tearful adieu to the actress.

She is survived by husband Manindra Dutta and a daughter.

Many from the film fraternity expressed their condolence on the death of album queen Deepa.

Deepa has a number of hit Odia music albums to her credit. Besides, she acted in a number of Odia TV serial and in some Odia films.

The Odia actress rose to fame in late 90s with several hit albums. She had debuted in Ollywood with Odia film Nari Akhire Niyan.

As per reports, the 35 years old actress Deepa had been diagnosed with cancer six years ago. Since then she was fighting successfully with the deadly disease.

Last month she was admitted to the hospital after her condition went critical.