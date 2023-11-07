Mortal remains of former speaker of Odisha Maheswar Mohanty consigned to flames

Puri: The mortal remains of former speaker of Odisha Maheswar Mohanty has been consigned to flames at the Puri Swargadwara in the state, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning here that the last rites of the speaker of Odisha Maheswar Mohanty were completed and then the funeral pyre was lit by his elder son Sunil Mohanty.

Former speaker of Odisha State Assembly Maheswar Mohanty passed away on Tuesday at 3:25 am in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports in this regard.

The former speaker had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar since November 1, 2023. He was initially admitted to the Neurology department but as his condition deteriorated he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His son however confirmed in the early morning hours today that he is no more. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

Maheshwar Mohanty was a lawyer by profession. He completed his LLB from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. Further, he completed his MA in Political science from Banaras Hindu University. Mohanty won five times from the Puri Assembly Constituency.

He continuously won as an MLA from 1995 to 2014. In 2000, he won as an MLA on BJD ticket. Mohanty lost in the year 2019. He was a crucial part of Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet ministers. Maheswar Mohanty was the minister of Panchayati Raj, Tourism and Culture, Law, and revenue department.

He served as the speaker of the Odisha Assembly from 2004 to 2008. Apart from this, Maheswar Mohanty has also served as the Chairman of Puri Municipality.

