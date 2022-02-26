Mortal remains of former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal to be cremated with full state honours

Hemananda Biswal

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal will be cremated with full state honours at his native place in Jharsuguda today.

He passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday at the age of 82. Biswal was the first tribal CM of Odisha.

Hemananda Biswal had been elected from Laikera MLA constituency of Sundergarh district for six times. He was elected as a MLA with Congress ticket for the first time in 1974.

The veteran Congress leader was appointed as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice. He served as the CM from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the demise of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister has described Late Biswal as an efficient and popular leader.

Patnaik said that Biswal’s contribution to the development of the marginalized sections and the overall development of the State shall be remembered. The Chief Minister expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the salvation of the noble soul.

