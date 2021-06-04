Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of founder-cum-chairman of SAI International Education Group Bijaya Kumar Sahoo arrived at Bhubanesawr airport on Friday.

Sahoo was also the Advisor-cum-Working President of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)

The 58-year-old Bijay had succumbed to post-COVID complications at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon.

According to Sources, mortal remains of Dr Bijay will be first taken to Sai Residential School in Baranga and then will be taken to Sai International School in Patia and then taken to his residence at Shashtri Nagar and he will be laid to rest with full state honours at the Crematorium in Satya Nagar, Bhubaneswar according to Covid norms.

5T Secretary VK Pandian, Mission Shakti Director Sujata Kartikeyan and Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi were present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport to pay their tributes to the Educationist Dr Bijay.

Dr Bijay had tested positive for COVID 19 on April 17 and was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. However, he had to be airlifted to KIMS, Hyderabad, for advanced treatment on May 19 after his condition deteriorated. He was under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment for the past few days.