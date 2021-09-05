Mortal remains of Abhishek Mohapatra consigned to flames in Odisha

Basudevpur: The mortal remains of Abhishek Mohapatra who was undergoing advanced Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment were consigned to flames at Mandari village of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

He succumbed in Kolkata on Friday night after being treated for around three months for the deadly virus Covid-19.

After a week of his marriage, Abhiskek had contracted the deadly virus. He was immediately admitted to a Kalinga hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Later, he was shifted to ICU and was on 100 percent oxygen support. However, his condition deteriorated and doctors suggested ECMO support as the only course of treatment left to save his life.

Abhishek was finally airlifted to Kolkata on June 7 after the family collected Rs.3,508,957 of which Rs. 1 crore was needed for the air ambulance and his treatment. They have so far raised Rs 62 lakh while around Rs 1.5 lakh is being spent on him a day.