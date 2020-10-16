Morphed, Obscene Video case: MP Chandrani Murmu Questions Jagimangat, Baijayant Panda: Watch

Bhubaneswar/ Keonjhar: The youngest Member of Parliament of the Country Chandrani Murmu, the Lok Sabha MP from Odisha’s Keonjhar released a video on Friday where she asked a few questions to OTV MD Jagimangat Panda and her hubby former MP Baijayant Jay Panda over a morphed and obscene video related to her that had surfaced earlier.

As per reports, Ramesh Rath, a senior journalist with Odisha Television Ltd (OTV) was allegedly picked by police from near his residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday in the said case.

In the video Murmu claimed that the Pandas are trying to save Rath by claiming that it is an attack on OTV and its journalists by the Government.

Watch Video: