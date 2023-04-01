Morning classes in Odisha from April 11, check timing

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to change the timing of schools and the morning classes to begin from April 11.

According to reports, the morning classes of class 1 to class 12 students will begin at 7 AM and continue till 11.30 AM till the declaration of the summer vacation.

However, the district collectors have been asked to change the timing of the school after reviewing the heat wave condition in their respective schools. Besides, they have been directed to make arrangements for pure drinking water and other facilities at every school as a precaution for the heatwave.

School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash earlier in the day informed that the new academic session will begin from April 3, 2023 while the admission of the students will be held between April 3 and April 8 in all schools.