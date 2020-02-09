More than thousand attend ‘Park Utsav’ in Bhubaneswar despite severe cold: In pics

Bhubaneswar: More than thousand denizens took part in the ‘Park Utsav’ today here in Odisha. Braving inclement weather after yesterday night’s rain, thousands of people thronged to the two major parks in the Capital City to participate in the second chapter of the Park Utsav held Sunday.

The event was organised by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) at Buddha Jayanti Park and Biju Patnaik Park simultaneously from 7 am to 9 am.

Around 3000 citizens of different age groups took part in the festival where various activities, including Yoga, Musical performance, painting, storytelling, awareness campaign on cleanliness, and cultural programmes which kept the audience engaged and active in the morning hours.

Similarly, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ( BMC) organised ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign.

On this occasion BMC distributed cotton bags among visitors to spread awareness about health and environmental hazards of using plastic and polythene bags.

To motivate people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and disease-free life, a health camp was organised in the parks where several people, mostly senior citizens, took benefit of the facility.

Besides, the visitors also filled up the ‘Citizen Feedback Forms’ as part of ‘Ease of Living Index Assessment’ conducted by the BMC on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to know the quality of life of its citizens in Smart City.

“Despite bad weather conditions, people, including good number of children and school students have attended the event. This proves that the whole idea of organising Park Utsav has striked a right chord with one and all in the city,” said a top official of BDA, who attended today’s event.

The BDA and BMC have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.

As part of the plan, next Park Utsav will be held at Mahatma Gandhi and Kharavela Parks on Feb 16 and BDA City Centre ( NICCO Park) and Madhusudan Das Park on Feb 23.

Similarly, the event will be held at Indira Gandhi Park and Buddha Jayanti Park on March 1, Biju Patnaik and Kharavela Parks on March 8.

The event will be organized at BDA City Centre and Madhusudan Das Park on March 15.