Over 700 students trapped in flood waters rescued in Cuttack

Cuttack: More than 700 students who were trapped in a school by flood waters have been rescued after over 5 hours operation in Gatiroutpatna here. The rescue operation was conducted by firefighters and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) along with the help from locals and the students’s guardians.

As per sources, the students of Saraswati Sisu Mandir in Gatiroutpatna got trapped in flood water as it entered the school due to the water level rise in Mahanadi river yesterday night.

The torrential rains induced by the low pressure across Odisha have caused the water level to rise in various rivers of the state. Many villages of the state have remained submerged in flood waters as the water level is rising in rivers.

