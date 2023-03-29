More than 5000 lightning hit in 30 minutes, Odisha’s Basudevpur villagers frightened

Bhadrak: The villagers of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district of Odisha got frightened today after more than 5000 lightning strike occurred on Wednesday. Adding to that thunderstorm also were heard a number of times.

As per reports, today afternoon suddenly it was witnessed in Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district that lightning strike hit several times. Approximately within 30 minutes more than 5000 lightning strike hit.

It has also been reported that as many as five people have died only in one day today due to lightning strikes. As lightning strikes have killed multiple people in different places a few trees were also burnt. Rain has been witnessed in the district today.