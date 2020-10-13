More than 500 evacuated to cyclone shelters in Odisha’s Gajapati due to deep depression

By KalingaTV Bureau

Gajapati: With heavy rain lashing South Odisha since Monday night, the Gajapati administration shifted around 500 people from 12 villages of four blocks to cyclone shelters due to the deep depression.

As per the direction of the District Collector, the people residing in the areas of  Kulanga under Gumma block, Bhuyanpada under R.Udaygiri, and Champani Guda under Kashinagar blocks and Baraghara villagers have been shifted to cyclone shelters.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena have also directed the collectors of all coastal districts to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation in the low-lying areas and ensure about safety of the people.

The arrangements for cooked food have been made in the cyclone shelters for the people who have been evacuated.

 

