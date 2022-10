More than 50 sheep die in lightning strike in Odisha

Bhanjanagar: In a huge lightning strike as many as 50 sheep have died in Bhānjanagar area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Antarapada village under Buguda police station limits.

The sheep had taken shelter under a tree due to heavy rains when the lightning struck and as many as 50 of them died.