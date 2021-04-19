More Than 3500 Govt Posts To Be Filled Up, 8th Pass Also Can Apply; Check Details

As many as 3557 vacant posts will be filled by the Tamil Nadu government as the High Court of Madras Judicial Recruitment Cell has released a notification for the recruitment drive.

Candidates who have passed their class 8th standard also can apply online on the official website (link given below) on or before June 6, 2021. They must keep in mind that applications received through other means will not be accepted.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important Dates:

Date of releasing notification: April 18, 2021

Last date for Registration, Payment of Registration Fee, submission of Online Application and for remittance of Examination Fee: June 6, 2021

Name and number of vacant posts:

Office Assistant: 1911

Watchman: 496

Masalchi: 485

Sweeper: 189

Nightwatchman: 185

Sanitary Worker: 110

Nightwatchman cum Masalchi: 108

Gardener: 28

Sweeper cum Cleaner: 18

Watchman cum Masalchi: 15

Scavenger/Sweeper: 07

Copyist Attender: 3

Waterman & Waterwomen: 1

Office cum Full time watchman: 1

Eligibility: Candidates who want to apply for the above posts should have passed their 8th standard. Besides, they must be able to know how to ride a bicycle and read and write Tamil Language.

Age Limit: The candidates who belong to the Un-Reserved (UR) category should be 30-year-old, while the MBC & DC/BCM/BC candidates should be between 18 year old and 32 years. However, the candidates of SC/ST & Widows categories should be not more than 35 years and less than 18 years.

How to apply for Madras High Court Class 4 Recruitment 2021: The candidates can register and apply online for the post.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to download Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Official Notification.

Click here for the Online Application Link.