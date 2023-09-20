More than 35 people fall ill after consuming prasad in Odisha

Soro: More than 35 people fell ill after consuming prasad during Ganesh Puja at Sarsatia village of Bahanaga block in Balasore district.

According to sources, the people consumed prasad at Ganesh Puja celebrations being conducted at Ward No 15 Jenasahi and people started complaining of uneasiness yesterday late night.

The people started complaining of vommiting, loose motion and stomache and more than 35 people were immediately admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC), Khantapada for treatment.

On being informed about the incident, a team of doctors reached at the village and conducted various health conditions and also started counselling the patients.

Also Read: 500 People Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning In Odisha