More than 20 people injured in firecracker mishap in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident more than twenty people sustained burn injuries after a firecracker mishap took place in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place when a festival was being celebrated for which the big size firecrackers were being burst. All the injured have been rushed to Kendrapara hospital.

As per reports, the incident took place near Balia bazar under Sadar Police Station. Out of the injured persons, four people have reportedly sustained critical injuries. The incident took place when the Melana was going on and thousands of people including man, women and children were present on the spot to witness the Melana.

Reportedly, the firecracker stock caught fire and burst injuring all the people standing nearby.

After the health condition of 4 people out of the injured persons deteriorated, they have been referred to SCB Medical in Cuttack. By the time this report was written, the patients had not reached SCB Medical.