More than 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Odisha’s Jharsuguda dist

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, as many as 12 persons injured after a bus and a trailer truck collided face to face in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place in Junian area under Lakhanpur Police Station limit in the district.

As per reports, at about 5 pm today the Radharani passenger bus was on its way to Belpahad from Lakhanpur when it met an accident with a trailer truck that was approaching from the other side.

As a result of the collision as many as 12 persons sustained critical injury.

Immediately, the locals reached the spot and sent the injured persons to the hospital at Lakhanpur.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and helped out the passengers. A probe has been initiated in this connection.

Earlier today on another incident as many as five persons including two minors were killed and two others were critically injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Odisha’s Balangir district. The accident occurred on National Highway No. 26 near the Chuinbandha area of the district.

According to sources, the seven were returning to Balangir after attending a marriage party in Aagalpur block. On their way to home, the car they were traveling in collided with the truck parked at the roadside.

The locals rescued them and rushed all of them to the hospital. However, the doctor declared five of them brought dead. The other two injured are in critical condition.