More than 100 food items offered to God on Vyanjan Dwadashi in Odisha’s Puri today

Puri: More than 100 food items were offered to God at an Ashram of Puri in Odisha on the occasion of Vyanjan Dwadashi on Monday. Last year more than 700 food items had been offered in this Ashram during Vyanjan Dwadashi.

It is worth mentioning that Vyanjan Dwadashi is observed on the Dwadashi (12th day) tithi of the bright fortnight (Sukhla Pakshy) in the month of Margasira. As per legends on this day Mother Yashoda prepared a number of food items for Lord Krishna in the Dwapara yug and served him.

To commemorate the occasion the Vyanjan Dwadashi is being celebrated in the Goura Vihar Ashram in Puri of Odisha. More than 100 food items were offered to Lord Radha Krishna here.

It is to be noted that last year about 701 foods had been prepared in this Ashram during Vyanjan Dwadashi while 555 items were prepared 2016. Similarly, in year 2017 about 611 food items were prepared and offered while 635 items were prepared in 2018, 675 food items in 2019 and only 151 food items were prepared in year 2020 due to Covid pandemic.