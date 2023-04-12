More than 10, including cops injured as stone pelted during bike rally in Sambalpur, watch

Sambalpur: More than 10 people including on duty police personnel sustained injury due to stone pelting during a bike rally in Sambalpur of Odisha on Wednesday. The bike rally was going on ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti.

As per reports, 10 people including 5 police personnel got injured after a group of people pelted stone on the rally. Additional SP Tapan Mohanty has also sustained injury. Also, five police personnel including IIC of Dhanupali Police station got injured due to the stone pelting. The injured cops had been deployed for the rally.

A shop was also set on fire in this incident.

Tension has gripped the area following the incident and hence five platoons of Police Force have been deployed.