More than 1.5 lakh Bangadeshi refugees in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There are as many as 1,57,432 Bangadeshi refugees in Odisha informed Minister Tusharkanti Behera in Assembly on Monday.

The Minister further informed that, Malkangiri has the highest number of refugees at 1,04,233 Bangladeshi followed by 46848 in Nabarangpur.

There are as many as 4653 in Khurda district alone. As many as 3740 Bangladeshi are living illegally in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

The above detailed information was given by Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Sports and Youth, Home, Odisha Tusharkanti Behera in the Odisha Assembly.