More Rain In Odisha As Depression To Intensify Further

More Rain In Odisha As Depression To Intensify Further

Bhubaneswar: More rain in Odisha is expected since the depression over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards.

The depression is moving with a speed of 20 kmph and lay centered at 8:30 hrs IST of today, the 19th August 2022 over northwest and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal.

near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 89.2°E, about 250 km east-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 190 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 150 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Deep Depression during next 06 hours.

Continuing to move in the same direction, it is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands around evening of today the 19th August, 2022.

After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually.