More rain in Odisha as cyclonic circulation forms over BoB

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lies over the South Andaman Sea and the neighborhood hence Odisha is likely to experience rains.

It is noteworthy that, under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 20 October, 2022.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic circulation is going to form over the Andaman sea on 18th of October. The cyclonic circulation will intensify while moving in the northwest direction towards the West Central and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal.

The MeT has predicted that it will intensify into a low pressure on 20th October.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm ‘Sonca’ has made landfall in Vietnam. It will move toward Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand in the next 48 hours. It will enter the North Andaman Sea tomorrow. Due to this, a cyclonic circulation will likely form on the 18th of October, Predicted by the meteorologist. It is likely to intensify into low pressure and then deep precipitation.

As a result of this, heavy rain may occur in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal between the 22nd and 25th. The weather departments have predicted low pressure over the Bay of Bengal by 20 October.

On the other hand, Monsoon has started receding from the state. Southwest monsoon will start withdrawing from some parts of interior Odisha during the next two days.