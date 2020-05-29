63 More COVID19 Positive Cases Reported In Odisha, Tally Reaches 1723
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 63 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.
With the detection of 63 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 1700-mark. Till now, 1723 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.
61 cases have been detected from quarantine centers, 2 are local cases.
The district-wise summary is as follows:
Khurda- 12
Jagatsingpur- 11
Dhankanal- 9
Nayagarh- 7
Balangir- 6
Ganjam – 4
Cuttack- 3
Balasore- 3
Sundergarh- 2
Puri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Nabrangpur 1 case in each district.