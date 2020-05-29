Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 63 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

With the detection of 63 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 1700-mark. Till now, 1723 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.

61 cases have been detected from quarantine centers, 2 are local cases.

The district-wise summary is as follows:

Khurda- 12

Jagatsingpur- 11

Dhankanal- 9

Nayagarh- 7

Balangir- 6

Ganjam – 4

Cuttack- 3

Balasore- 3

Sundergarh- 2

Puri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Nabrangpur 1 case in each district.