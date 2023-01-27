Mood Of The Nation: Naveen Patnaik continues to be the ‘Most Popular CM’ in home state

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik continues to be the ‘Most Popular CM’ in his home State, according to the latest India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey.

As per the reports of the ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey, the Odisha Chief Minister has again retained his position as the most popular CM in home state with 73.2% approval rating.

Patnaik’s approval rating is 2.2% more than his approval rating in January 2022. He had got 71.1% approval rating last year.

In August 2022, the Odisha CM’s approval rating was 78%. In all 3 month polls since January 2022, he has retained his position as the most popular CM in his home state.

When it comes to the ‘Most Popular CM across India,’ Patnaik stands at the 5th position with 3.4% approval rating. While Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tops the list with 39.1% approval rating, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the second spot with 16% approval rating.

