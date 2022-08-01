Monsoon Weakens in Odisha: Temp Above 35°c Recorded In 15 Districts

Bhubaneswar: Temperature in various places of Odisha has risen significantly in comparison to normal temperature as the monsoon has weakened in the state and the rainfall has stopped for the past few days.

During the peak hours of the day it feels like the days of Summer with intolerable heat.

The temperature in 15 districts of the state has been recorded above 35 Degree Celsius in the last 24 hours. Among them, Angul has topped the list with 36.1 Degree Celsius.

In addition, the Regional Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar has predicted that the temperature will remain higher by 3-4 degrees from the normal temperature for 2-3 days across the state.

The MET has also said ṭhat the state will again receive rainfall from upcoming 4th August. Hopefully, this will bring some respite from the heat.

The Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of the state from 4th August, 2022.