Monsoon to reach Odisha within two days

Bhubaneswar: Monsoon is expected to reach Odisha in a day or two. At best, it is predicted to reach the State in the next two days, predicted weather scientist Umashankar Das.

The weather is favourable for monsoon. He said, the wind is blowing from the south-west direction. In the next couple of days, the state will witness drop of temperature due to monsoon. Some districts of Western Odisha will record temperature to the tune of 40 Degree C. However, there will be no heat wave conditions.

As the amount of rainfall will increase, the temperature will drop further in the next two days. The amount of water vapour in the atmosphere has increased. Yet, the temperature is lower than before.

The amount of rainfall has increased in some districts in the last two days and will increase further in the next two days. Koraput, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Gajapati districts will have more rainfall. Heavy rain has been recorded in some areas of Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Today Bhubaneswar recorded 83% humidity as of 8:30 am. Also, the temperature has dropped. No heat wave condition is there. There will be light to moderate rain from June 22. Heavy rain is likely to occur in some districts on 24th June.

There will be about 20 cm of rainfall in South Odisha. There will be rain in the coastal belt and adjacent areas. There is a possibility of arrival of Monsoon due to the rains that will occur today and tomorrow.

Temperature will be around 40 degree C in Western Odisha while there will be no heat wave condition. Rain was experienced in Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts yesterday. So the temperature will drop and there will be no heat wave condition. Meteorologist Umashankar Das said that the temperature will further decrease.