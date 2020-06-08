Monsoon in Odisha

Monsoon to arrive in Odisha on June 10 or 11: IMD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited Monsoon is likely to arrive in Odisha on June 10 or 11. This was informed by India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

While speaking exclusively told Kalinga TV, Mohapatra said, “Monsoon to arrive in Odisha on June 10 or 11. Rainfall will increase in Odisha from 10th June due to the Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal which may intensify into a Depression. But it will not further intensify into a cyclonic storm.”

Mohapatra’s prediction for Monsoon’s arrival in Odisha is considered to be a good for the farmer across the state who are eagerly waiting for the rain to being their agricultural work.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Monsoon hit Kerala on June 1.

